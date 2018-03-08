Airtel 4G Girl is back with her new avatar

Airtel 4G girl, Sasha Chhetri is the same girl who was seen in the banners of the Airtel ad asking for a recharge on Bhaiyya Ji’s shop. She got to fame only through Airtel ads. Her cute face stunned everyone.



But after getting fame she was hit by the trollers. She got trolled on the social media badly. She became popular as same as a Bollywood celebrity.

However, the 4G girl suddenly got vanished from the Airtel ads but now she is back with her sexy avatar in the limelight with her music album.

