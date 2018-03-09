After 5 men this Bollywood actress is now dating old school friend

As same as Kabir Bedi his daughter Pooja Bedi’s personal life has also been the talk of the town. However, her film career was not impressive but she grabbed limelight for her personal life, controversial statements, and bold behavior.

47 years old Pooja Bedi has dated 5 men including Aditya Pancholi, Farhan Furniturewala whom she married and later divorced, Haneef Hilal, Dwiti Vikramaditya and Akashdeep Sehgal. However, her relationship with these men didn’t last long.

And now she is in news for falling in love with the 6th man of her life. He was her schoolmate. His name is Mainak Contractor. They both did their schooling from Lawrence School Sanawar. Maneck was her 3 years senior. They both became friends and came into a relationship.

Maneck belongs to Goa and he is the owner of a restaurant. Last year when Pooja went to Goa she stayed at Maneck’s house. There were dating from 4 months now.