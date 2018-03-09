Chandrababu Naidu holds urgent meeting with TDP members

In a recent development, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu held an urgent meeting with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members in order to discuss the state government’s future regarding its alliance with the BJP. According to sources, the party members are expecting an announcement by the Centre in the ongoing Parliament session regarding Andhra Pradesh’s special category so that the two sides will be able to soften their stands.

Earlier Andhra Pradesh Agriculture minister Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy said that the TDP will take an appropriate decision at an appropriate time regarding the issue. It must be noted that this sudden development took place a day after the TDP ministers, P Ashok Gajapathi Raju and YS Chowdary quit the Modi government. The BJP also seemed to have replied back by withdrawing its two ministers from the state government led by Chandrababu Maidu.

The resignation of the TDP ministers came soon after PM Modi discussed the issue with Chandrababu Naidu over the telephone and reportedly requested him not to leave the NDA government. However, the TDP ministers also added that the party has not left the ruling National Democratic Alliance so far and they hoped that the Centre would soon fulfil its promise to Andhra Pradesh such as granting a special category status and meeting financial demands.