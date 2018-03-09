Deepika Met her Enemy friend katrina: See what happened after

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif are not the best of friends is not a secret anymore. They can’t tolerate each other and the reason is Ranbir Kapoor. In an episode of the popular chat show, Koffee With Karan, both Anushka and Katrina teamed up and showed how much they hate Deepika for various reasons – personal and professional.

Deepika decided to hit the gym when she felt some respite. She decided to head to her trainer, Yasmin Karachiwala’s fitness studio to burn some calories when she noticed Katrina’s car parked outside the gym. The actress reportedly took a quick U-turn and avoided going to the gym altogether, as she feared an awkward altercation with Katrina shown that she would like to maintain a distance with Katrina.

Also Read: Cricketer Shoaib Akhtar married Half his aged Girl