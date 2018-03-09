A different and tasty way to have your eggs for breakfast

Now, who doesn’t love eggs? Topped with delicious melted cheese. Hmmmm!!!

Let’s try this simple dish for breakfast.

HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES

CREAMY PESTO ‘N BACON EGGS BENEDICT

Now, this is not the traditional one but one with an Italian touch. So let’s get to it.

MAKES: 4 servings

TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 25 min.

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 cup 2% milk

1 cup grated Parmesan cheese

3 tablespoons prepared pesto

1/8 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon pepper

4 large eggs

2 onion bagels, split and toasted

8 cooked bacon strips

DIRECTIONS

In a small saucepan, melt butter over medium heat. Stir in flour until smooth; gradually whisk in milk. Bring to a boil, stirring constantly; cook and stir until slightly thickened, 3-5 minutes. Stir in cheese, pesto, nutmeg, and pepper. Keep warm.

Place 2-3 in. of water in a large saucepan or skillet with high sides. Bring to a boil; adjust heat to maintain a gentle simmer. Break one egg into a small bowl; holding bowl close to the surface of the water, slip an egg into water. Repeat with remaining eggs.

Cook, uncovered until whites are completely set and yolks begin to thicken but are not hard, 3-5 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, lift eggs out of the water.

Top each bagel half with two slices of bacon, a poached egg, and sauce. Serve immediately.

NOTE:

Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.