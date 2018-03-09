Here’s the Magical figure spent by PM Narendra Modi towards his treatment

The amount spent towards the treatment of the entire parliament members is more than Rupees 200 crores per year.

Kochi: One will be surprised to understand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not spent a single rupee towards his treatment for the last 4 years of his service as the Prime Minister of India.

Also, the Prime Minister has not approached any hospital in India or abroad for any treatment for him so far during the last 4 years. It was revealed by the Director of Prime Minister’s office, Mr. Said Akram Riswi, on an Enquiry from Mr. Dhanraj of Kochi against Rights to Informations Act.

An amount of more than Rupees two hundred crores spent every year towards the treatment of the Parliament Members. Also, each MP can use 4,000 kilo litres of water, 3 telephone connections, 50,000 units of electricity and so on. Parliament Members are also entitled for spending amount towards their treatment which is enjoyed by the class one officers of the central civil service.