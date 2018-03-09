“I am different from PM Modi, I love even those who dislike me” : Rahul Gandhi 

“I am different from PM Modi, I love even those who dislike me”,says Rahul Gandhi

Addressing a gathering of students at the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore (NUS), the Congress president Rahul Gandhi said, “I am a person who has been taught to love even those people who dislike me. I feel no animosity towards anyone who opposes me. This is what makes me different from PM Modi”.

In an all-out attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rahul Gandhi said that “an extremely nasty form of politics” is taking root in India and his party will “defeat the BJP in the next election”.

The Congress president, who is on a 3-day visit to Singapore and Malaysia, met Indian-origin CEOs of companies and entrepreneurs in the morning and slammed the BJP for “polarising society”.