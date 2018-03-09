Mohanlal’s stunning look as the young Manikyan in his new film Odiyan

Mohanlal’s recent weight loss has garnered praise from all parts. The actor’s dedication to look younger in his new film Odiyan has surprised many. Now, the latest picture of the superstar from the ongoing final schedule shows that the actor does indeed look at his very best.

Mohanlal has shared the look on his social networking page. Apparently, the actor has lost close to 20 kg in the last four months and appears slim just like how director VA Shrikumar had promised in the movie’s first poster. Mohanlal will be playing different stages of the life of Manikyan in the film.

The movie also includes an ensemble cast such as Manju Warrier and Prakash Raj. Both Mohanlal and Manju will be sporting different getups in the film.