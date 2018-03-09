No more ‘Nokkukooli’ in Kerala from May 1 onwards, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

‘Nokkukooli’ is often seen as a practice that was designed by corrupt trade union leaders to harass the common man across Kerala. It is the fees charged by headload workers in all trade unions for the work done by machines or others from the customers as their rights. Now, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has decided to put an end to it by declaring that the state would be ‘nokkukooli’ free from May 1, after holding talks with all trade union leaders on March 8.

Chief Minister Vijayan, who believes that ‘nokkukooli’ is an evil practice, said “Nokkukooli tainted the image of the state for long. Though there was no labour unrest in the industrial sector of Kerala, nokkukooli remained as an evil practice in the state. I’m happy that trade unions agreed to government’s proposal to end the practice. I thank for their cooperation.” He also added that the government would look into matters so as to address issues regarding loss of employment. It must be noted that Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) affiliated with CPM has the highest number of headload workers in Kerala.

The CM also said that his government is planning to take various measures to regulate the undue exploitation of headload workers in the industrial areas. He also directed district collectors to work out modalities to end nokkukooli and asked them to hold talks with leaders in the district level. Earlier, headload workers used to charge nokkukooli from government and private individuals for the work not done by them.

It must be noted that prominent businessman and social activist Kochouseph Chittilapilly, had reacted strongly against nokkukooli in his industrial units and had won a case related to the issue in High Court.