Now actor who left his wife for yami gautham seprated with her

Famous Couple Pulkit Samrat and Yami Gautam now broken up. Earlier Pulkit got separated from his ex-wife Shweta Rohira for Yami Gautham

Shweta even claimed that Yami is responsible for their separation. She even called Yami as problem maker.

She said “Yami was the smoke that led to whatever happened between Pulkit and me. She is a home-breaker. I was living in an illusion. I trusted Pulkit. The film industry is a very small world. I get to know things about him even if I don’t want to.”

