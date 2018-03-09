This is the reason why Kannada film producer gift Bhavana with a silver sword

Kannada film producer gift South Indian actress Bhavana with a silver sword. Bhavana went back to Bengaluru after marriage. The gift was given by film producer of Kannada movie ‘Thagaru’ after the film made a huge collection record in the state.

Producer K P Srikanth gifts her with a silver sword in the celebration function arranged to celebrate the film’s success. Sword is considered as the symbol of victory in Karnataka and it’s a ritual among people of Karnataka.

Bhavana acted as a doctor in Shivaraj Kumar starrer film. the actress is currently working on another Kannada movie named Inspector Vikram. Bhavan is currently settled in Bengaluru with husband Naveen