See what Aishwarya Rai did to his mother-in-law: See video

Veteran actor Shammi Aunty’s prayer meet was organized in the city today. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan arrived for Shammi Aunty’s prayer meet together. After they offered their condolences to the family, Aishwarya Rai escorted Jaya Bachchan to her car. They shared a warm hug before Jaya Bachchan left in her car.

