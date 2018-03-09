She how Boney Kapoor fulfilled promise made by Sridevi after her death

Sridevi’s husband and producer Boney Kapoor, along with brother Anil Kapoor and fashion designer Manish Malhotra performed the legendary actress’s last rites in Haridwar yesterday.

A part of the ashes of Sridevi was immersed in the holy Ganges in Haridwar in Uttar Pradesh by her husband. He was accompanied by family friend and Rajya Sabha member Amar Singh, younger brother Anil Kapoor and other family members.

Boney Kapoor broke down at one point as family priests Shiv Kumar Paliwal and Manish Jaiswal performed religious rituals at the VVIP ghat in Haridwar. Anil Kapoor consoled his elder brother.

Earlier, the family carrying the ashes in two urns landed at the Jolly Grant airport in Uttarakhand’s capital in the afternoon and then drove in a fleet of cars to Haridwar. Later, the family paid obeisance at the Harihar temple at Kankhal.

Informed sources close to the family informed that the late actor had stopped at Haridwar during a film shoot in 1993 and had promised to return. It was to fulfill this wish of Sridevi that the family decided to immerse her ashes in the holy Ganga after performing a similar ritual at Rameshwaram in Tamil Nadu.