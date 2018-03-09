These are the most expensive celebrity wedding functions

Bollywood is a world of fantasies. Bollywood breakups, affairs and wedding all are celebrated by their fans. Recently the entire country had celebrated the most beautiful as well as the unexpected wedding of Anushka Sharma and Virat.

Here is a list of Indian weddings that will always stay in the limelight for defining how ‘big’ and ‘expensive’ they are:

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra

Shilpa and Raj’s wedding celebrations began in Khandala at Shilpa’s close friend’s farmhouse. The couple hosted a lavish reception in Mumbai and Shilpa Shetty’s wedding saree that has red Swarovski crystals embedded on it cost Rs 50 lakh. The couple had also cut a nine-tier wedding cake at their reception which weighed over 80 kg. The over-all wedding expense was estimated to be Rs 4 crore.

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan

The Kapoor-Pataudi union was done in pure Maharaja style. Kareena looked her best when she donned the Manish Malhotra outfits and Saif, well, he already has royalty running through his veins. The couple’s wedding has been reported to have cost Rs 10 crore.

Gaurav Assomull and Kajal Fabiani

The CEO of Marigold Group, Gaurav Assomull married Kajal Fabiani in Monaco in 2011. Luxurious hotels were selected, and a hip-hop concert by Akon also took place. The expense of the wedding is estimated to be Rs 45 crore

