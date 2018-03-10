Add a touch of Mexican flavor to your simple breakfast

Never limit your cuisine, but don’t abandon your traditional ones. Let’s mix and match this morning’s breakfast.
HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES
- BREAKFAST TACOS
This is a really simple, tasty breakfast.
MAKES: 8 servings
TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 25 min.
INGREDIENTS
1/3 cup black beans, rinsed and drained
1/3 cup cubed avocado
1/3 cup pico de gallo
1 tablespoon lime juice
1 cup frozen O’Brien potatoes, thawed
1/2 pound Jones No Sugar Pork Sausage Roll sausage
6 large eggs
2 tablespoons 2% milk
1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese
8 flour tortillas (6 inches), warmed
Sour cream, optional
Fresh chopped cilantro, optional
Additional pico de gallo, optional
READ ALSO: A different and tasty way to have your eggs for breakfast
DIRECTIONS
Gently mix black beans, avocado, pico de gallo and lime juice; set aside. In a large nonstick skillet, cook potatoes and crumble sausage over medium heat until sausage is no longer pink and potatoes are tender; about 6-8 minutes.
Whisk together eggs and milk. Pour into skillet; cook and stir over medium heat until eggs are thickened and no liquid egg remains. Stir in cheese. Spoon egg mixture into tortillas; top with black bean mixture. If desired, serve with sour cream, cilantro and additional pico de gallo.
NOTE:
Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.