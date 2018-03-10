Add a touch of Mexican flavor to your simple breakfast

Never limit your cuisine, but don’t abandon your traditional ones. Let’s mix and match this morning’s breakfast.

HALF-AN-HOUR BREAKFAST RECIPES

BREAKFAST TACOS

This is a really simple, tasty breakfast.

MAKES: 8 servings

TOTAL TIME: Prep/Total Time: 25 min.

INGREDIENTS

1/3 cup black beans, rinsed and drained

1/3 cup cubed avocado

1/3 cup pico de gallo

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 cup frozen O’Brien potatoes, thawed

1/2 pound Jones No Sugar Pork Sausage Roll sausage

6 large eggs

2 tablespoons 2% milk

1/2 cup shredded Monterey Jack cheese

8 flour tortillas (6 inches), warmed

Sour cream, optional

Fresh chopped cilantro, optional

Additional pico de gallo, optional

READ ALSO: A different and tasty way to have your eggs for breakfast

DIRECTIONS

Gently mix black beans, avocado, pico de gallo and lime juice; set aside. In a large nonstick skillet, cook potatoes and crumble sausage over medium heat until sausage is no longer pink and potatoes are tender; about 6-8 minutes.

Whisk together eggs and milk. Pour into skillet; cook and stir over medium heat until eggs are thickened and no liquid egg remains. Stir in cheese. Spoon egg mixture into tortillas; top with black bean mixture. If desired, serve with sour cream, cilantro and additional pico de gallo.

NOTE:

Those ingredients that are not available in your region, use your creativity & mix n’ match or substitute it.