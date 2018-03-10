Arvind Kejriwal writes to Narendra Modi and Rahul Gandhi for help

It has been reported that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi, requesting time to meet them to resolve the issue of sealing of shops in the national capital. In his letter to the PM, Mr Kejriwal has reportedly stressed on bringing a Bill in Parliament to remove anomalies in the law which are the reasons behind sealing of commercial establishments.

The Delhi CM also warned that the law and order situation in the city can be affected by unemployment caused by the drive. He said, “The reason behind sealing is anomalies in the law. It is the responsibility of the Central government to remove these anomalies.” It must be noted that Kejriwal had earlier threatened that he would go on a hunger strike if the drive is not stopped by March 31. “Traders earn their livelihood honestly and pay tax. But, they are suffering due to sealing. There is only one solution now. A Bill has to be brought in Parliament to remove anomalies in the law and save traders from unemployment,” he said.

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal Govt in trouble as bureaucrats to continue to boycott meetings

Seeking an appointment with the prime minister, Kejriwal wrote in the letter, “The traders are on the verge of starvation and each shop is means of livelihood for many people. If all of them are rendered unemployed (due to sealing) then it may impact law and order situation.” The Delhi CM also sought an appointment with Congress chief Rahul Gandhi to discuss the issue. “A solution to this problem should be found by rising above politics. This issue needs to be strongly raised in Parliament and pressure should be exerted on the Centre to bring a Bill over it,” Kejriwal wrote to the Congress president.

It must be noted that the sealing drive was undertaken by the municipal corporations of Delhi as per directions of a Supreme Court-appointed committee in December last year. The drive has lead to sealing of many commercial establishments due to non-payment of conversion charges and violations of Delhi Master Plan.