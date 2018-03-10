Awkward Pictures Of These Bollywood stars will Make You Laugh

Pictures Of Bollywood Actors You will get a laugh to see this.

Seeing this photo of Kajol and Shilpa you will definitely have a smile on your face. Both of these are Top actresses of Bollywood.

Sonakshi Sinha is a strong and beautiful actress of Bollywood. She debuted with the film Dabangg which is directed by Sohail Khan. Seeing her picture, I bet you will surely laugh spontaneously.

Alia Bhatt is a super duper cute Bollywood actress and she has also a talent for good acting. Seeing this picture of Alia Bhatt, she does not even come to recognize. This photo is photoshopped. But Alia is looking very funny in this picture.

