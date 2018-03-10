Beautiful actresses who romanced their real life father-in-laws on movies

Many relatives of Bollywood actors and actresses work together in the Bollywood film industry. It’s like working in a family. Many of the actors and actresses are connected to each other with some relation. Some of the actresses who paired up on-screen with their fathers-in-law for a romantic act.

Aishwarya Rai and Amitabh Bachchan

This super glamorous father and daughter-in-law duo performed an item number together in the film Abhishek Bachchan with the song “kajraare”

Neetu Singh and Shashi Kapoor

Start crooning the song Keh Du Tumhe Ya Chup Rahoon. The veteran actress can be seen romancing his father-in-law (real brother of Raj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor is the father of Rishi with whom she married) in this song.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Akkineni Nagarjuna

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared the screen with her father-in-law in horror-comedy “Raju Gari Gadhi 2”.