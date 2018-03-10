Beautiful Indian actresses jailed for their serious crimes

Even actors get arrested, convicted, and punished for their wrong-doings just like the rest of us. This is a list of Bollywood star divas who went to jail for crimes they definitely did commit.

Monica Bedi

She was the ex-girlfriend of underworld don Abu Salem. She sent to jail for forgery charges after she and Abu got arrested in Portugal.

Mamta Kulkarni

She sent to jail as one of the accused involved in supplying drugs to an international drug racket and gangster, intended for trafficking.

Sonali Bendre

She was arrested for posing inappropriately for a magazine cover, therefore, accused of hurting religious sentiments of some people.

Madhubala

The gorgeous actress from 90s was taken into custody when BR Chopra failed a case against her which stated that Madhubala had taken fore signing amount for a movie but she later refused to do the film without returning the money.

Tabu

Tabu the same black buck case in which Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan have been listed under, Tabu too has been charged with accompanying the troupe during the killing of the blackbuck deer.

Shweta Prasad Basu

The national-award winner, cute and bubbly girl who won everyone’s heart with her performance in 2002 film ‘Makdee’ was arrested for being involved in a prostitution racket.