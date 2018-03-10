BJP takes lead in Karnataka Poll campaign as Controversies sorround Congress

BJP which was at the backfoot at the beginning of the election campaign is now finding steam in the campaign as the trump card of Congress, Chief minister Siddaramaih falters and is making mistakes which could dearly cost the Congress party.

“The first major mistake Siddaramaiah has done is making the narrative about him versus Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” said a BJP leader.

“The minute the campaign becomes about Modi, and not about state leaders or individual candidates, the Congress is playing into our hands,” he said.

Siddaramaiah, an avid user of Social media sites for poll campaign used the medium of twitter for attacking Modi on PNB scam, the Rafale deal and Nirav Modi. According to BJP leaders Siddaramaih is now talking about issues which have no traction in the state.

Also read: Congress bids farewell to their prominent senior leader Patangrao Kadam

“Till about a month ago, Siddaramaiah was setting the agenda and we were responding to it. Our leaders messed up a lot of issues and Siddaramaiah’s image was doing the talking,” another BJP leader said. “This has changed now and we are seeing a slight shift towards our party, which we will do our best to capitalize on and win this state,” he said.

The attack by Congress MLA NA Haris’s son on a youth is also doing no good for Congress. BJP is also trying to cash on the discontent created by this incident.

“We are able to point to Congress goondagiri and dub the CM Mullah Siddaramaiah because they themselves are giving us the ammunition,” he contended.

The issue of religious minority status for the Lingayat community has also split Siddaramaiah’s cabinet down the middle.