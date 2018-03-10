bollywood-actor-karan-wahi-says-kissing-is-a-normal-thing

Actor Karan Wahi, who will be seen in hate Story 4, clarifies that the thriller is much more than bold sequences and steamy scenes. The actor says that the film comes with a solid story and is confident that it will be enjoyed by his fans.

“I think the most special about Hate Story 4 is that the franchise is a very successful franchise. I don’t know about the other stories because I haven’t done that but when they came to me with this story, their entire perspective was just not to sell sex. It’s a thriller, and there is a quotient of sex in it but we don’t want to make it look like erotic thriller. We rather make it look like a thriller, which has a story. I think that is special because when we do films we always think that it has to be a love story between the lead male and female, so I think that is the flip side of the film. It is a story that is literally a hate story,” he says.

The actor says that having bold scenes in a film is not bad, but they must justify the story. “There are bold scenes in Hate Story, but not too many. It all depends on what is bold to everybody. To me what bold may not be for others. But I think, I have realized that I have been comfortable till the time I genuinely believe in what is happening in the scene. If I cannot justify doing something, I won’t do it but if I can’t justify, then I am okay. Also, in today’s time kissing has become a normal thing. So I think 10 years from now, what we are calling bold today, might not be bold tomorrow,” he says.

Talking about his role, Karan adds, “In Hate Story 4, I am playing the son of a very affluent tycoon. Basically, he a very rich guy, who works with his father. His name is Rajveer and he is in his mid-20s and is more flamboyant, more expressive then probably his father or even his brother.”

