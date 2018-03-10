Cricketer Shami comes up with proofs against his wife

An FIR was on Friday registered against Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami and four other members of his family on the basis of a complaint filed by the bowler’s wife Hasin Jahan, who made claims of adultery, torture, and threats of being killed.

In a new twist to the entire controversy about Mohammad Shami and his wife’s relation, this time around Mohammad Shami had made some pictures viral. These pictures suggest that things were very good between the two and the two had celebrated Holi together with much zeal.

Mohammad Shami’s wife has been leveling allegations one after the other over Mohammad Shami and clearly, the Indian pacer is on the backfoot. His career has been jeopardized by all these allegations and the BCCI even kept his name on hold as they announced the new list of contracts on Wednesday.

In yet another revelation, which comes out to be the biggest of all accusations, Mohammad Shami’s wife, Hasin Jahan has alleged Shami of match-fixing.

She said “If Md. Shami can cheat me then he can cheat the county as well. He accepted money from a Pakistani girl named Alisbah in Dubai. He agreed to accept it after the insistence of England-based Mohammed Bhai. I have proof,”

“All allegations are baseless, they do not have any meaning or hold any ground. I cannot say anything about the case until the time I get to know everything. There is some conspiracy behind this, it may be a conspiracy to spoil my game and reputation” Shami said.

