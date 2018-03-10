This is what French President Macron has to say after reaching India

French President Emmanuel Macron received a warm welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi today as he commenced his four-day visit to India. Macron expressed his feeling that France should be the best partner for India and the entry point to Europe. Macron was received by President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Rashtrapati Bhavan where he also inspected the guard of honour and interacted with other officials. Macron said, “It is absolutely critical because our two democracies have common challenges regarding terrorism, a lot of common risks, a lot of threats,”

Macron, who has been accompanied by his wife Brigitte Marie-Claude Macron and senior ministers from his Cabinet, said that there are three purposes behind his visit. He said that the first and primary purpose is to open a new era in the Strategic Partnership between the two nations “in terms of defence and security, in terms of research and science, especially in terms of our youth, higher education and science”.

Macron said, "It is absolutely critical because our two democracies have common challenges regarding terrorism, a lot of common risks, a lot of threats. The second purpose of this trip is to organise this International Solar Alliance. The third objective of this visit is to deliver the message that France should be the best partner for India, especially in Europe, the entry point for Europe." The French President will be co-chairing the founding conference of the International Solar Alliance (ISA) with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the visit.

According to Mr Macron, both India and France have a good chemistry, owing to their historic relationship as the two great democracies in the world. The French President also paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat before meeting External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. Macron also held discussions with PM Modi at Hyderabad House. Macron will also be visiting Agra and Varanasi during the visit and will also attend an interactive session with students in New Delhi.