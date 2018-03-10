Mammootty and Nayanthara to act in biopic of non-Keralite former CM

Malayalam superstar Mammootty is waiting for his upcoming film Parole to hit the theatres on March 31. Directed by newcomer Sharath Sandith, this film is said to be based on a real-life incident.

The actor has also been approached to essay the role of Andhra Pradesh’s Chief Minister Y Rajashekar Reddy in his biopic, which will be helmed by Telugu director Mahi Raghav. Currently, the pre-production is underway and the makers are trying to finalize the cast.

Apart from Mammootty, it is said that actress Nayanthara is in talks to play the female lead. Mammootty and Nayanthara have worked together multiple times and they were last seen together in Puthiya Niyamam.

Actress Nayanthara has a slew of films at different stages of production. She recently took a break from work to travel with her boyfriend director Vignesh Shivan. She is expected to get back to work in a couple of weeks.