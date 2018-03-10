Nitin Gadkari hits back at Sonia Gandhi after her remarks against BJP

Union minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nitin Gadkari gave a reply today to Congress leader Sonia Gandhi’s claim that the BJP would lose in the Lok Sabha election to be held in 2019. Gadkari asked how the Congress could talk about the 2019 elections when their party is losing “state after state” in assembly elections.Minister Gadkari was speaking at the same event, where the former Congress president attacked the Narendra Modi government on March 9.

Yesterday, Sonia Gandhi had said that the present government’s ‘Acche Din’ claim will soon turn into the same as Atal Bihari Vajpayee-era’s ‘India Shining’ slogan. It must be noted that the ‘India Shining’ slogan was used in the BJP’s campaign for the 2004 elections which they eventually lost. “I am confident that the BJP’s acche din will actually turn into the Shining India (sic), which is what brought us victory. We will not let the BJP come back to power in 2019,” she said.

However, the BJP leader brushed off Sonia’s comments. According to him, the Congress is just ‘day-dreaming’ about winning the 2019 election. He also referred to his party’s landmark in Tripura by saying, “We won in Northeast, we will perform well in Kerala and Bengal”. Gadkari further added that while the BJP was able to become part of governments in Meghalaya and Nagaland, the Congress is losing elections in states one after the other. The Union Minister also expressed full confidence in BJP’s victory the 2019 Lok Sabha election under the leadership of Narendra Modi.