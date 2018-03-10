Places you should visit at least once in your lifetime: Coorg, Karnataka

At a distance of 265 km from Bangalore, 117 km from Mysore, 132 km from Mangalore, 322 km from Coimbatore & 362 km from Kochi, Coorg or Kodagu is a district in Karnataka and Madikeri is the district headquarters. At an altitude of 1525 meters on Western Ghats, it is also known as the Scotland of India. Coorg is the most famous hill stations in Karnataka and among the best hill stations near Bangalore. It is also one of the top destinations of Karnataka Tourism.

Lying serenely amidst high mountains, Coorg’s landscape stays misty throughout the year. The aboriginals of the place are Kodavas. Apart from Kannada, the other two main languages of this hill station are Kodagu and Kodava.

The best time to visit Kodagu is from October to May and the peak season for this hill station is from February to May. it is one of the places with the highest rainfall across the nation. Undulating hills covered in lush green forests and a landscape dotted with coffee plantations, tea gardens, and orange groves, this hill station has breathtakingly stunning scenic beauty.