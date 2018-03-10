Prominent Congress leader passes away

Everyone’s life on this Earth is limited and will one day pass away leaving behind their legacy, family, and contributions to the society.

Senior Congress leader, and sitting MLA from Palus-Kadegaon in Sangli district. Patangrao Kadam passed away in Lilavati Hospital on Friday after a brief ailment. He was 73. Kadam was the founder of Bharati Vidyapeeth deemed university and several other educational institutions.

Known to be a staunch Congressman, Kadam came from an extremely poor family. He was elected to Assembly four times and was the State’s Forest, Relief, and Rehabilitation minister.

Earlier this morning, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi visited the hospital and enquired about his health.

His body will be kept at his residence in Pune between 7.30 a.m. and 9.30 a.m. on Saturday. after which it will be taken to Bharati Vidyapeeth at Dhankavdi, where it will be kept from 10.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m.

The last rites will be held in Sonhira sugar factory in Vangi, Sangli, at 4 p.m.

