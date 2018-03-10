This is the punishment that a mother received for slapping her child’s teacher

A court in France sentenced a mother of five to a year to imprisonment for slapping a teacher of her children. Later prosecutors have confirmed that the penalty which seems unusually harsh.

According to reports, Elizabeta Elmaz was sentenced by a court in the town of Roanne after she reportedly slapped the principal of her child’s primary school and pulled her hair in front of other children, parents and teachers. The public prosecutor had initially called for Elmaz, an ethnic Roma woman from Kosovo, to be given a six-month custodial sentence.

However, Elmaz’s advocate termed the sentence as “absurd” and even accused the court of succumbing to pressure from dozens of teachers who held protests outside the courthouse over the attack to make an example of his client. The incident reportedly took place in March 2017 at a school in the town of Mably, near Roanne.

As per reports, the Elmaz lashed out at the teacher after finding a bump on her daughter’s head. However, the teacher too expressed her astonishment at the verdict. “She didn’t expect that she wanted the court to recognise the harm caused but not for a mother to be sent to prison,” the teacher’s lawyer said. Elmaz, who is still breastfeeding her youngest child, was sent to prison on the outskirts of Saint-Etienne on Tuesday.