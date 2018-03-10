Rahul Gandhi explains how he would have handled demonetization if he was PM

On Saturday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi resumed his attack against the Modi government after coming back from Malaysia. Mr Gandhi explained how he would have carried out demonetization if he was PM.

The Congress chief said, said: “If someone had given me a file with demonetization written on it, I would have thrown it in the dustbin. That’s how I would have rolled it out. I would roll it out into the dustbin, out of the door and into the junkyard.” Earlier, Rahul Gandhi’s remarks from Singapore about the BJP playing divisive politics had initiated a war of words between BJP and Congress. While BJP leaders criticised the Congress president for “insulting” the nation abroad with his statement, the Congress counter-attacked, saying it was PM Narendra Modi who actually started insulting the country’s 70-year-old history.

Congress communications in charge Randeep Surjewala said, “Our country’s prime minister is such a person who abuses the country’s history of 70 years and says that he felt ashamed being an Indian till he became the prime minister. He had said that he claimed to be hiding from hunger and poverty.” BJP spokesperson GVL Narasimha Rao soon hit back by aiming at the “dynastic” politics of the Congress. He also added that while Modi lifts up the country’s prestige during his foreign tours, Gandhi destroys it.

Rao said, “The prime minister represents meritocracy and people appreciate his journey, while people see Gandhi as an ‘undeserving dynast’, who only boasts about his family and has little to show by way of any personal achievement. What people get to see Gandhi is his “incompetence and lack of intellect”