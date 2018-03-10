Rajinikanth again to his favorite place

Each of us has a favorite spot or place that we hold dear and gives us the peace and calmness that we desire.

Superstar Rajinikanth is known to be a big fan of the serenity that the Himalayas offers. He has the habit of paying a visit to the Himalayas before taking key decisions in his life. The latest news is that the star actor is going to the Himalayas tomorrow.

With his political entry, looks like Thalaivar, as he is fondly called, is taking a trip to the Himalayas. For more than a decade now, Rajinikanth has been visiting the Dunagiri area near the Himalayas to meditate in the caves where Mahavatar Babaji, an ancient yogi who is said to have an “eternal body,” lived. He keeps his star status aside and gives more importance to spirituality. Rajinikanth often goes to the Himalayas and spend some time with the saints there.

According to Rajini, the Himalayan pilgrimage keeps him freshness both mentally and physically. The actor usually visits the Himalayas during the release of his films but he made an exception with the big-budget Endhiran. Looks like this trip to Himayalas, is for his political entry and for the two upcoming movies of his. Rajinikanth has completed shooting for his next two big films – Shankar’s 2.0 and Pa Ranjith directorial Kaala, with the latter expected to hit the screens on April 27th.

Let’s wish a big success to his swan songs.