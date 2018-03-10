Rare pictures of Malayalam Cinema beauty Sindhu Menon!

Sindhu Menon is an Indian film actress, who has mainly starred in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Tamil films.

She started her career as a child artist. At the age of 15, she entered the Telugu, Malayalam, and Tamil film industries as well, by acting in the films Bhadrachalam, Uthaman, and Samuthiram, respectively. She went on to act in Bharathiraja’s Kadal Pookkal (2002), Trinetram (2002), Khushi (2003).

She also acted in the movie Pulijanmam which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in 2007.

She later went on to act in TV serials and hosting TV Shows.

Following are some of the unseen pictures of the beautiful actress.

