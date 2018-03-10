Salman Khan brought these hot girls into Bollywood industry

Salman Khan is an actor who achieved a different identity in Bollywood. Nowadays his every movie become successful at the Box Office. He doesn’t even promote his movies. Also, in his long career, he gave chance to many girls in Bollywood. He has brought many girls and made them Bollywood actresses.

Bhumika Chawla

Bhumika Chawla is an amazing actress. SHe became famous in Bollywood after her movie Tere Naam with Salman Khan.

Zareen Khan

Salman Khan gave chance to Zareen Khan in 2010 in his movie Veer. After this movie, Zareen Khan became a known Bollywood actress.

Also Read: Bollywood Actor Karan Wahi says kissing is a normal thing

Daisy Shah

Daisy Shah also started her career with Salman Khan’s movie Jai Ho. She became amazingly famous for her amazing acting. But it is certain that Salman Khan first saw her amazing talent.

Sana Khan

Sana Khan was a social media celebrity but thanks to Salman Khan. She is now an actress in Bollywood for Salman Khan’s reality show Bigg Boss.

Sonakshi Sinha

Hottest actress Sonakshi was not so famous like she is now. Again Thanks to Salman cause she made her so famous with his movie Dabangg.