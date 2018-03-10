School teacher makes controversial statement about Jawaharlal Nehru in class

In a bizarre incident, a teacher at a village school in Jharkhand has allegedly taught students phonetic terms using defamatory remarks against India’s first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. A video showing this has been spreading in social media.

In the video, innocent students can be seen repeating their teacher’s line that the letter ‘cha’ in Hindi stands for ‘chor'(thief) and ‘Chacha Nehru, choro ke Pradhan Mantri’ which means ‘Chacha Nehru was the Prime Minister of thieves’. The incident happened at a school in Khunti village which is 35 kilometres away from Ranchi.

ALSO READ: This is what French President Macron said about India after meeting PM Modi

According to reports, the teacher also taught English alphabets to the kids in equally bizarre terms. Sources said that the teacher taught them that ‘A’ stands for Adivasi (tribal), B for ‘Bideshi'(foreigner), C for ‘Chhotanagpur’, D for ‘Dharti'(Earth)etc.

The District Education Officer of Khunti said that he would be sending the matter to the District Administration for further investigation. He also clarified that the alleged teacher was not on the payrolls of the government. “We have also been told that the incident did not happen in the school complex. The students were being taught in the courtyard and not the school building. This is an after effect of personal conflict in the region. We will certainly sort the matter with the help from the District Administration,” he said. The video is seen as an indication of the depleting standards of the education system in the country.