See in pics: How Jhanvi and Khushi head to Sridevi’s final prayer meet

While Janhvi Kapoor resumed shooting for Dhadak. the to be actress is now on her way to her mother, Sridevi’s hometown in Chennai for a prayer meeting. She is accompanied by her sister Khushi Kapoor.

They have been spotted at the airport leaving for Chennai. The two girls have shown immense strength and courage during this tough time in their lives. On February 24th, veteran actor Sridevi passed away leaving the family, industry in shock.

While fans are yet to come to terms with her untimely demise, the family is trying to stay strong and keep moving. On March 6th, The Kapoor family came together to bring in Janhvi’s 21st birthday in an intimate family dinner. Janhvi and Khushi are doing their best to stay strong and smiling even through tough times.