Is Sridevi’s uncle so cruel to say like this at a situation like this?

Fans are still grappling with the fact that their iconic Bollywood actress Sridevi is no more. However, the actress has left for the heavenly abode leaving behind a legacy.

But one thing that doesn’t stop is gossiping about her personal life. Since the time the news about Sridevi’s death was out, people were making various speculations about her death. There were also rumors about the foul play about Sridevi’s death. However, as per Dubai police, the actress died due to accidental drowning.

Ram Gopal Varma, who in an open letter made some revelations about Sridevi’s personal life came as a huge shocking to us. He revealed that she was very unhappy in her life and how Boney Kapoor’s mother did not like her. Well, this made people think that Sridevi’s life was completely different from what she tried to show the world.

And now, after RGV, Sridevi’s uncle Venugopal Reddy has opened up about the late actress’ personal life and how she died a painful death.

In an interview with Telugu YouTube channel iDream News, he said that Sridevi was leading a painful life, all thanks to her husband Boney. He further made many more revelations.

Talking about Sridevi’s marriage and her mother’s dislike for Boney, Mr. Reddy said, “Actually, Sridevi’s mother did not like her getting married to Boney Kapoor. Her mother didn’t treat him properly on a couple of occasions when he had come home.”

He further added, “But Boney Kapoor and Sridevi wanted to get married. Sridevi’s mother did discuss that with all of us. But eventually, they did get married.”

Venugopal revealed that Boney was going through a financial crisis as he had lost lots of money in few films. To pay off the debts, Sridevi had to sell her properties in order to reimburse her husband’s loss.

“What we knew was Boney Kapoor lost a lot of money in few films and they sold Sridevi’s properties to make up for the losses. And Sridevi always had that pain in her heart. Sridevi lived in pain and passed away with a lot of pain in her heart.”

Further, he said, “She was not at peace. She wore a smile on her face for the world but she went through a lot inside her. Boney produced a film which never saw the light of the day, and they were financially going through a tough phase.”

Sridevi made her comeback in films since the couple was facing financial crisis. He said, “Sridevi sold her properties and cleared those debts to get life back on track. And that was the main reason why Sridevi got back to acting in films.”

Venugopal also revealed about Sridevi’s bitter relationship with her stepson Arjun Kapoor. He said. “Sridevi did mention to few of her relatives that she did face few challenges with Arjun Kapoor, but I’m not too sure about it.”

The couple was going through a financial crisis and Sridevi was extremely worried about her daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. She was also concerned about Boney’s health. He said, “When few of our relatives paid a visit to Sridevi, during their conversation she did mention that she was worried about daughters Jhanvi and Khushi, about their future. Sridevi also mentioned that Boney wasn’t well and his health was a bit worrying.”

Lastly, Mr. Reddy also confirmed that Sridevi had done a few plastic surgeries to look better. He stated, “Yes. She did get a couple of surgeries done on her nose. She traveled to the US and got the surgeries done on her nose since she wanted it to look good. We got to know this when we casually ask about her well-being while speaking to her mother over the phone.”

Well, Sridevi is no more to claim these allegations right, so we don’t know what’s the truth. It will be better if people stop opening up about Sridevi’s past life, especially after she has left the world.