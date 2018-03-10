These pictures of Salman Khan at the wedding function will make you smile!

salman-khan-wedding
Salman Khan is a busy star in Bollywood, moving from one film set to another. But this doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have time for his friends.Recently, he was spotted having a great time at a friend’s wedding. He was at Shweta Kaushik and Bob Sandvagene s wedding, the wedding was held on March 8.
 
Salman Khan seemed to have his best time at the wedding function. He was full of smile throughout the event. He wore a black suit which seemed to be his best on for all his personal and professional events.

 
 
 
It is great of him to take time out of his busy schedule. He is wrapping up the shoot of Race 3 which is scheduled to release this Eid. He will then begin shooting Dabangg 3. The movie will be directed by Prabhudeva.

