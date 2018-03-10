These pictures of Salman Khan at the wedding function will make you smile!

Salman Khan is a busy star in Bollywood, moving from one film set to another. But this doesn’t mean that he doesn’t have time for his friends.Recently, he was spotted having a great time at a friend’s wedding. He was at Shweta Kaushik and Bob Sandvagene s wedding, the wedding was held on March 8.
Salman Khan seemed to have his best time at the wedding function. He was full of smile throughout the event. He wore a black suit which seemed to be his best on for all his personal and professional events.
Salman Khan @BeingSalmanKhan at Shweta Kaushik & Bob Sandvagene’s wedding with Viji Venkatesh-ji on 8th March , 2018. pic.twitter.com/sSiH3u3AsA
— Salman Khan Universe (@salmanuniv) March 9, 2018
It is great of him to take time out of his busy schedule. He is wrapping up the shoot of Race 3 which is scheduled to release this Eid. He will then begin shooting Dabangg 3. The movie will be directed by Prabhudeva.