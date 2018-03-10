UDF to hold mass conventions in Thriuvananthapuram and Kozhikode over light metro issue

Leaders of the United Democratic Front have decided to demonstrate huge protests against the Kerala Government’s incapability that lead to the exit of DMRC from the Light metro project.UDF will be holding mass conventions in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode as a part of this protest.

Congress officials have announced that they will be conducting a protest meeting in Kozhikode on Tuesday. They said that this meeting will be conducted with respect to the public disappointment in Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram over the light metro issue.

Earlier, E Sreedharan has come out saying that the DMRC is not to be blamed for the failure of the project. He also blamed the state government for its irresponsible way of dealing the project which eventually forced DMRC to back off from the project.

According to reports, the government continuously violated its promises to DMRC. There are also documents which prove that though the government had agreed to sign the project agreement twice, it did not come forward to make the project practical.The Congress leaders also accused that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan himself has violated his promise to discuss the details of the project with E Sreedharan. All these accusations have forced UDF to take up the issue and move forward with the protest.