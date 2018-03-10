When asked about the political future of Priyanka, Sonia responded like this

Priyanka Gandhi’s imminent entry into politics has been a constant question in Indian politics.

Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday opened up about various facets of her life. Gandhi, speaking at an event organized by India Today, spoke on a wide range of topics, including her children, her own shortcomings and the role of democracy in India. This was the first time she spoke in public since relinquishing the party president post.

While taking a question on daughter Priyanka Gandhi’s future in politics, Sonia said that it will be her personal decision and nothing can be said about future. “Priyanka is pre-occupied with her children at the moment. It is up to her and one never knows the future,” Gandhi said.

Mrs. Gandhi said Priyanka’s children are adolescents. They have exams to write and education to complete and their mother Priyanka will decide when she can afford to join politics full time.

She reminded the audience that Priyanka looks after election campaigns for both Sonia and Rahul Gandhi as the two keep busy in managing the party’s election nationwide. Priyanka also looks after the party’s organizations in Raibareli, Sonia Gandhi’s parliamentary seat. She keeps track of work being done in both Raibareli and Amethi and meets local leaders regularly, even in New Delhi.

There is speculation about Priyanka Gandhi leading the party and media often tend to project Rahul as a reluctant dynast. That, however, was put to rest after Rahul Gandhi took over as the Congress president and Sonia Gandhi handed over the mantle to him and not Priyanka.

Sonia Gandhi admitted that public speaking doesn’t come to her naturally. “Public speaking does not come naturally to me, that is why I was called a reader than a leader,” she said.

Gandhi also opened up on what made her pick Manmohan Singh as prime minister in 2004. Gandhi, who still holds the designation of UPA chairman, said that she was aware of her shortcomings. “I knew my limitations. I knew Manmohan Singh would be a better prime minister than me,” Gandhi said while responding to a question on why she chose not to become the prime minister even after leading the UPA to power in 2004. On fighting Lok Sabha elections in 2019, Gandhi said that the decision will be taken by the party and she will abide by it. The UPA chairman currently represents Rae Bareli constituency in Lok Sabha.

Taking a dig at PM Narendra Modi, Gandhi said democracy allows dissent and debate and not monologues. In a sharp attack to ruling party’s attack on former Congressmen, Gandhi said that nation builders are being slandered, and that there was cynically running down of past achievements.

Speaking of her current role, Gandhi said that she doesn’t try tries to volunteer in advising her son on issues. “He knows his responsibilities. I am there if he needs me. I try not to volunteer. He wants to revitalize the party by bringing in new faces along with senior leaders,” Gandhi said.

Also Read: Prominent Congress leader passes away