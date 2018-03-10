Wow…! This Simple Step Can Make You Win An iPhone

Want an iPhone badly? The all you need to do is this. Check it out.

Here’s your chance to get a new smartphone completely free of charge. The Dubai Frame is giving away an iPhone X as part of their #FrameCapture competition.

According to the Dubai Frame’s Instagram handle, the new Dubai landmark is inviting avid photographers and residents to take their chances at winning an iPhone X. In order to do so, one just needs to take a photo of the Dubai Frame’s exterior from any location.

Once you’ve got a great Dubai Frame photo, it must be shared on Instagram where it needs to use the hashtag #FrameCapture. The landmark’s Instagram handle, @dubaiframe must also be tagged in the submission.

Apart from these basic requirements, participants also need to follow Dubai Frame’s social media channels. And since this is the Dubai Frame – all submissions must use the landmark to ‘capture’ any view or activity. To get this right, just imagine using the Dubai Frame as the lavish enclosure to your winning submission!

All participants must be UAE residents and above 18 years old.

What are you waiting for? Go click your photo.