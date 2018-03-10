Young Indian actress commits suicide: Suicide note recovered

The body of a TV actor was found hanging in her room at Ashoknagar which falls under the Regent Park Police Station jurisdiction.

The police said that 23-year-old Moumita Saha, hailing from Bandel of Hooghly district, used to live alone at the rented place in south Kolkata. Unable to get through to her on phone, her parents called up her landlord who, at about 10 pm on Friday broke open her room and found her hanging from the ceiling with her ‘dupatta’.

Also Read: Bollywood Actor Karan Wahi says kissing is a normal thing

Nimbalkar Santosh Uttamrao, deputy commissioner of police (south suburban division) said a suicide note was found which reflected she was suffering from mental depression owing to lack of professional success.

“No foul play is suspected prima facie and there has been no complaint so far. The body has been sent for a post-mortem and a case of an unnatural death has been initiated,” he said.

Police are looking into her mobile phone call list to ascertain if there was any abetment to suicide. It has also not been ascertained if she was in an inebriated state. Police said it would be clearer once the post-mortem report arrived.