actress-urvashi-rautela-got-death-threats-for-this-unbelievable-reason

Hate Story 4 Actress is now in trouble. It is released already. When the trailer of the film was launched, some people claimed said that something in it hurt their sentiments. After which Urvashi started getting death threats.

It is shocking and unbelievable that the reason for the threats are so strange.

In the film trailer, Urvashi can be seen comparing herself with Draupadi in one of the scenes.

The dialogue is:

‘Draupadi ke toh panch pati they, yaha toh sirf do hi hai’.

In The Film, Urvashi has shown sharing a relationship with two brothers. This further turned into a battle and conspiracy. Hate Story 4 is the fourth series of the film. Before this, all three parts of the film were hit.

