This actress will replace late Sridevi in Karan Johar’s latest movie

Legendary actress Sridevi, who passed away in Dubai last month, was supposed to play an interesting character in Karan Johar‘s new movie ‘Shiddat’. However, the fans, as well as the crew of the film, were deprived of their fortune with the news of the actress’ unfortunate death.

The shooting of the film was being expected to commence within a month or two. However, the actress’ death had led to speculations that the film has been dropped. Now reports are emerging that the director has decided to cast another legendary actress in the role that he actually designed for Sridevi.

According to reports, Madhuri Dixit is expected to replace Sridevi in the film and the makers have held discussions with the actress. It must be noted that Madhuri is a close friend of Karan Johar and might probably take up this role as she feels that it will be the best way to pay tribute to the late actress.

It has been reported that the film has a stellar cast of Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha and Aditya Roy Kapur. The film will be directed by Abhishek Varman who had earlier directed ‘2 States’.