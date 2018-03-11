B.J.P leader V Muraleedharan to Rajyasabha: K Surendran also in the list

The Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to field its national executive member from Kerala V Muraleedharan in the upcoming Rajya Sabha election in Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The latest report reveals that B.J.P leader V Muraleedharan most likely to be elected to Rajyasabha. The report doesn’t rule out the possibility of more than one member from Kerala, K Surendran is also on the consideration list.

Earlier, the news is there that BDJS State President Tushar Vellapalli would be given a Rajya Sabha seat. March 14 is the last date for the nomination submission. The new move will give more priority for Kerala in future developments. the official announcement for the same is awaited.