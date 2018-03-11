Bihar Bye-election Today; BJP hopeful of victory in Congress-RJD strongholds

RJD and JDU will be seen in a prestigious war as both the parties will lock horns in Bihar bye-polls which will be held on Sunday. The voting will start from 7 AM and will continue till 4 PM. This is the first election in Bihar since Nitish Kumar broke away from the Maha Gatbandhan and joined BJP in NDA.

The lection is also a prestigious issue for BJP and Congress party, The two big national parties which are doing everything to wrest power in the 2018 Lok Sabha election.

Counting of the votes will be held on March 14.

The bye-polls to Jehanabad and Bhabua assembly seats are being held following the death of sitting legislators from the RJD and the BJP, respectively. The Araria Lok Sabha seat became vacant after the death last year of Mohammad Taslimuddin, the sitting RJD MP.

The prominence of the election is that it will enable both the UPA and NDA to test their strength and check on weaknesses since there is only one year left for Lok Sabha polls. Bihar has 40 parliamentary seats and that makes this election much more important.

In Araria Lok Sabha seat, the RJD has fielded Sarfaraz Alam — son of Taslmiuddin — who was a sitting legislator of the ruling JD-U. On the other hand, BJP has nominated Pradeep Kumar Singh who is hopeful of support among the upper castes and the extremely backward castes.

In Bhabua BJP has fielded Rinki Rani Pandey against Congress’s Shambhu Patel.In Jehanabad, the RJD has fielded Uday Yadav against JD(U)’s Abhiram Sharma.