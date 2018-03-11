BJP confident of election results: LIVE UPDATES of UP bypolls

The by-polls of Uttar Pradesh have been underway since early this morning.

As soon as the polling for Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha constituencies began on Sunday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who cast his “first” vote for Gorakhpur seat said the BJP will win both the by-polls with a big margin. He also termed the SP-BSP alliance as “opportunistic”. Reacting to question on Rahul Gandhi, the UP CM said that wherever the Congress president goes, the grand old party is decimated.

Parliamentary constituencies of Gorakhpur and Phulpur are witnessing bye-elections after Adityanath and Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya vacated their seats, respectively, on taking offices of the state government. The stage is set for a high-voltage contest between BJP, Congress and BSP-supported SP. Having lost Lok Sabha and Assembly bye-elections recently in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the by-polls for the two Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh, especially Gorakhpur, has become a matter of prestige for the BJP.

Let’s see who will win. Here are the LIVE UPDATES:

3:16 PM

Phulpur voting percentage till 3 pm

26.6% voter turnout recorded in Phulpur till 3 pm.

2:51 PM

Gorakhpur reports 30% turnout, Phulpur 19 % till 1 pm

As per latest updates by a news agency, 30% turnout was recorded in Gorakhpur and 19% in Phulpur, till 1 pm.

2:45 PM

Sidharth Nath Singh casts his vote in Phulpur

UP Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh casts his vote in Phulpur. Phulpur, once represented by the country’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, witnessed a saffron surge in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections and Maurya won there.

1:28 PM

Voting picks up by noon in Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha bypolls

The voting for Gorakhpur and Phulpur constituencies, which began on a dull note, picked up momentum by noon amid tight security, reports a news agency. In Gorakhpur parliamentary constituency, there are 970 polling centres and 2,141 polling booths, while in Phulpur, there are 793 polling centres and 2,059 polling booths.

11:57 AM

16.80 % voter turnout in Gorakhpur, 12.20 % in Phulpur till 11 am

Till 11 am, the voter turnout in Gorakhpur was recorded at 16.80% and 12.20% in Phulpur, as per a news agency reports

11:50 AM

Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya confident of BJP’s win in the ongoing UP by-polls

Expressing confidence that BJP would sweep the ongoing Lok Sabha by-polls in the state, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Sunday said the 2014 Lok Sabha record would be repeated by the saffron party, reports PTI. He cast his vote along with family in Phulpur constituency on Sunday. Voting for the bye-elections to Gorakhpur and Phulpur Lok Sabha seats commenced today amid tight security.

11:36 AM

MoS Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla cast his vote in Gorakhpur

Minister of State for Finance Shiv Pratap Shukla casts his vote in Gorakhpur. For Gorakhpur, the key contenders are Upendra Shukla from the BJP, Praveen Nishad from Samajwadi Party (SP) and Surhita Chatterjee Karim from Congress.

10:28 AM

UP BJP’s youth wing members to embark on a nationwide campaign on April 14

Meanwhile, members of the UP BJP’s youth wing will embark on a nationwide campaign on the occasion B R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14 to eradicate casteism and spread the message of harmony among different sections of the society

9:48 AM

Yogi Adityanath terms the SP-BSP alliance as ‘opportunistic’

Terming the BSP-SP alliance as ‘opportunistic’, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said people would not vote for those who have set aside their rivalry to join hands in the by-polls for the two constituencies. He was talking to media persons outside a polling booth after casting his vote for Gorakhpur seat.

8:47 AM

Bypolls also underway in Araria Lok Sabha seat and Jehanabad and Bhabhua Assembly seats in Bihar

Bypolls to Araria Lok Sabha seat and Jehanabad and Bhabhua Assembly seats in Bihar are also underway. It will be the first major test for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar since walking out of the Grand Alliance last year. The key challenge for NDA will be to wrest Araria Lok Sabha seat from RJD, whose candidate Mohammed Taslimuddin defeated BJP’s sitting MP Pradeep Kumar Singh in 2014. Araria had been with NDA since 1996. The contest is mainly between the late RJD MP’s son Sarfaraz Alam and BJP’s Pradip Singh.

8:43 AM

Yogi Adityanath says wherever Rahul Gandhi goes, Congress is decimated

#WATCH ‘People will throw away his appeal. Wherever he goes Congress is decimated because he works with a negative mindset’: UP CM on Rahul Gandhi’s statement saying, ‘If I was PM & someone had given me a file with #Demonetisation written on it, I would’ve thrown it in dustbin.’ pic.twitter.com/vhk1ORft1H — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 11, 2018

8:25 AM

Yogi Adityanath says BJP will win both Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls with massive majority

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath says BJP will win both Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls with a massive majority. He said the saffron party will win on the basis of Prime Minister Modi’s governance of development. Commenting on 2019 elections, he said the party will emerge victorious in that too.

BJP will win both the by-polls (#Gorakhpur & #Phulpur ) with massive majority & on the basis of PM Modi’s governance of development, 2019 election results will also be good for the BJP: UP CM Yogi Adityanath

7:53 AM

Polling in Gorakhpur constituency underway

Gorakhpur: Visuals from a polling station as voting begins. pic.twitter.com/CsnvXiekvw — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 11, 2018

7:40 AM

Phulpur constituency all set for polling

Visuals from a polling station in Phulpur. The Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Keshav Prasad Maurya’s resignation on assuming charge as UP Deputy CM. pic.twitter.com/cQk83vAct5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 11, 2018

7:29 AM

Yogi Adityanath casts his vote at a Gorakhpur polling station

Gorakhpur: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath casts his vote for #GorakhpurByPoll at a polling station, says ‘For development and good governance, BJP is necessary.’ pic.twitter.com/JxcYkIKnEI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 11, 2018

7:16 AM

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at a polling station in Gorakhpur to cast his vote