BJP leader killed by Armed Assailants!

A Bharatiya Janata Party leader has been shot dead at Ranchi Railway Station while he had been stepping down from the train. The leader has been identified as

Pankaj Gupta.

The criminals shot him on his dead and Pankaj Gupta died on the spot itself. The incident took place around 8:30 AM near Ramlal sweets at the station.

The incident that took place on the broad daylight angered the people and they jammed the road to protest the incident. The criminals were able to escape the spot after the incident.

There has been a suspicion that the murder might be related to the land dispute. Pankaj Gupta had bought land in Piska and used to visit the place frequently for its construction.

Police have started the investigation and are looking for the culprits. Meanwhile, BJP has condemned the incident and has demanded the culprits to be caught as early as possible.