BJP member Nitin Gadkari lashes out at Congress’ allegations

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday stated that individuals questioning the Rafale deal with France for the purchase of fighter aircraft are “irresponsible and anti-national”. The senior leader, who also denied harboring any aspirations to become the next Prime Minister, expressed confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would retain power in 2019 and its allies would remain in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Gadkari’s remarks came a day after the Congress accused the Narendra Modi government of “compromising” on national security and causing a loss of Rs 12,632 crore to the state exchequer on account of the purchase of 36 Rafale jets under the inter-governmental deal.

While speaking at a conclave, the Union minister of road transport and highways said, “Where is the corruption? It is irresponsible and anti-national to make such allegations. He also asked rhetorically if the country did not require a frontline fighter plane such as a Rafale jet and took potshots at the previous government by questioning whether the procurement of critical defense assets could be postponed for five to six years over fears of corruption.

Citing the annual report of Dassault Aviation, the manufacturer of the fighter aircraft, the Congress has alleged that the company sold each jet to India at a price which was Rs 351 crore higher than that of aircraft sold to Qatar and Egypt 11 months ago.