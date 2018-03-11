‘BJP will repeat 2014 in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar Bypolls’

While speaking to media after casting his vote for bypoll, a confident UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that BJP is going to repeat 2014. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP won 71 out of 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state. UP is voting today for Gorakhpur and Phulpur; both were vacated by Mr. Adityanath and his deputy, Keshav Prasad Maurya after the BJP swept the assembly elections last year.

“I am not worried at all, said Yogi Aditya Nath. This bypolls significance is evident from the 80 Lok Sabha seats that are present in the state. Victor5y or lose in the election will significantly affect all the parties since Lok Sabha election is only one year away.

Also read: BJP and RJD fight it out to win Bihar Bypolls

Another important aspect of the bypoll is the coming together of the arch-rival BSP and SP. BSP has not fielded any candidate for both the eats and are supporting the Samajwadi candidate.

Chief Minister Adityanath had then slammed the SP-BSP understanding as “the coming together of a mongoose and a snake when a storm brews”. Calling it “impure and opportunistic”, Mr. Adityanath today said that the “alliance is bound to fail”.