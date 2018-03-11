BREAKING NEWS: V Muraleedharan to compete in Rajyasabha Biennial Election: Full List

The Bharatiya Janata Party has decided to field its national executive member from Kerala V Muraleedharan in the upcoming Rajya Sabha election in Maharashtra.

Earlier, the news is there that BDJS State President Tushar Vellapalli would be given a Rajya Sabha seat. March 14 is the last date for the nomination submission. The new move will give more priority for Kerala in future developments. the official announcement for the same is awaited.

V Muraleedharan said that he will submit the nomination tomorrow.