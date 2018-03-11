The complete list of public holidays in UAE announced: Check here

The Abu Dhabi government has announced the list of public holidays for 2018.

A statement issued on the government portal, earlier this week, said that the following list shows the public holidays in the UAE for the year 2018. The official reference to determine Islamic occasions, such as the beginning of Ramadan or Haj, is the Hijri Calendar. It is based on the phases of the moon. Hence, the exact dates of Islamic events vary from one Gregorian year to another as they depend on the local sightings of the moon.

President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has given orders that the November 30 every year will be observed as ‘Martyr’s Day’ and a public holiday in memory of and in tribute to the sacrifices offered by the nation’s martyrs and its loyal people.

On December 2, the UAE National Day is accompanied by a series of events and programmes lasting several days.”

See it here